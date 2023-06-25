Abhishek Bachchan Says Aishwarya Rai 'Allows' Him To Work While She Takes Care of Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his family and said that Aishwarya Rai has allowed him to work and make movies while she takes care of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan back home. Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. Since their daughter was born, Aishwarya has taken a back step from her acting career, starring in only a handful movies. She is also often spotted at events, such as Cannes, with her daughter by her side.

Speaking with ETimes, Abhishek Bachchan was speaking about Aaradhya adapting to the world of stardom when he credited Aishwarya for helping Aaradhya to get acustomed to it all. “Thankfully, her mother has seamlessly eased her into this world. I think it was very important and Aishwarya handled it beautifully that it wasn’t made into a big deal for her that both her grandparents are from the film world and both your parents are from a film world. We didn’t make it into a ‘big thing’," he said.