Abhishek Bachchan Says Praise From Amitabh Doesn't Guarantee Success: 'Box Office Is...' | Exclusive

Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer recently hit theatres. The film has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. However, Abhishek’s father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan found the movie ‘incredible’. While Big B recently mentioned that he watched the R Balki directorial twice, Abhishek has revealed that his father also had a ‘very personal’ conversation about the film.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Abhishek Bachchan opened up about his father’s appreciation post for Ghoomer. “He (Amitabh Bachchan) has written about it. It is something very personal and cherished by me but I am eternally thankful for his love, support and encouragement. Any actor would be over the moon as am I. I am very very happy and I hope I have the ability to carry on and work even harder. Obviously, now, you have to continue and try and do a lot bigger and better than what you have already done," the 47-year-old actor said.