Abhishek Bachchan Thinks Ponniyin Selvan 2 Was Aishwarya Rai's Best Work Till Date, 'I Told Her That...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the hottest couples in the tinsel town. Having acted together in films like Guru and Dhoom as well as raising their daughter Aaradhya, the two lovely couples haven’t left any stone unturned to make headlines with their wholesome romance and cute moments on social media. They are also quite supportive of each other’s career milestones. Considering Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 broke several records and her performance was praised by everyone, Abhishek Bachchan revealed recently the compliment he gave to his wife post that.

Speaking with the Bollywood Bubble, the Breathe actor recalled, “Well, I told her that I think it was her best work till date as an actor. An unbelievable feat to accomplish with a role like that, very, very layered, very difficult and to just ace it as a pro that she did it was fantastic. I’m so proud of her."

Praising Mani Ratnam and his craft at Cannes 2023, Aishwarya Rai had shared, “There’s a reason we salute Mani Ratnam and directors like him, who do creative work like this, and that’s why it is such a pleasure for us as artistes to work with them, and to come away with results like this and movies like this, where we are proud of the work we have done. We feel immensely satisfied and Ponniyin Selvan has definitely been immensely satisfying for all of us."

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name. The first part of magnum opus collected a whopping Rs 500 crore at the box office worldwide, whereas part two earned around Rs 300 crore. The film is directed by Mani Ratnam and is jointly produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

“Having watched both films now, I feel Ponniyin Selvan deserved a tad more depth, given the various characters and plotlines. The two-part series could have been explored as a grand web series of sorts, something similar to Game of Thrones, or even as a three-part film series, allowing the characters to be fleshed out fully and letting people pick their favourites. Overall, when Ponniyin Selvan was announced, it appeared like a great door-opener for those who weren’t aware of the five-part novel. However, the two-part series concludes as a great cinematic experience that fell short on storytelling," News18 Showsha’s review of PS 2 read.