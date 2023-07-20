Abhishek Bachchan To Join Politics Soon? Here's What We Know

For a long time now, reports claiming Abhishek Bachchan is likely to join politics soon have been making headlines. It all started after some of the Samajwadi Party workers allegedly surveyed Prayagraj to analyse Abhishek Bachchan’s popularity and suitability as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, it has now been reported that Abhishek has no intention to join politics as of now. It also added acting is Abhishek’s passion and that he would want to stick to it.

“Abhishek loves acting wholeheartedly and is deeply committed to his profession," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed and then added, “The rumours about him entering politics have left him amused, as he has never expressed any desire to engage in political pursuits. Acting is his passion, and it’s highly unlikely he would seek anything beyond that."

Interestingly, Abhishek’s actress mother, Jaya Bachchan is also a member of Rajya Sabha.

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with the 2000 movie Refugee in which he featured opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. Since then, the actor has been a part of several films including Guru, Bob Biswas, Happy New Year, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dhoom, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar and Dostana among others. He was last seen in Bholaa. Released in March 2023, the film also starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in key roles. It received mixed responses from all.