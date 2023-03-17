Abhishek Bachchan Wishes 'Big Sis' Shweta Bachchan with an Adorable Childhood Photo

Shweta Bachchan welcomed her 49th birthday with a bang. Her extravagant birthday bash was a star-studded event that grabbed headlines. Many celebrities like Ananya Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Bhavana Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor wished her on her special day. However, it is Abhishek Bachchan’s wish for his “big sis" that has our attention. His recent post is proof of his close bond with Shweta. The Dasvi actor shared a throwback picture featuring his “Shwetdi" with father-actor Amitabh Bachchan and grandfather-poet Hairvansh Rai Bachchan in one frame.

Dropping a monochrome photo on Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan wished his sister and wrote, “It’s the big sis’s birthday! Happy Birthday, Shwetdi. Love you." The photo shows Shweta looking adorable in a white collared frock while sitting on Amitabh Bachchan’s lap.

The photo immediately caught everyone’s attention, with Maheep Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Director Mozez Singh reacting to the post with red heart emojis. Tusshar Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday, Shweta."

Fans too bombarded the comment section. A user found the caption funny and wrote, “Hahaha… Shwetdi. Typical bhai." Another commented, “Hahaha! I have a feeling that she asked you to take down the post."

Wonder why Abhishek Bachchan chose this particular picture? Well, we might have the answer. Previously, Shweta Bachchan had shared this particular picture with the caption, “Standing on the shoulders of giants." Abhishek, who is known to be a prankster, often ends up bantering with his sister on social media, leaving everyone in splits. Once Shweta had shared the photo, Abhishek immediately reacted to her choice of words in the caption and wrote, “But you’re sitting. Ok bye." Not one to let her brother get the upper hand, Shweta hit back saying, “Look Ma such a wise guy!" and further added, “It’s a quote by Newton and I know better than to mess with the Og’s."

Shweta Bachchan had a gala time as many Bollywood celebrities graced her birthday celebrations. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Neha Dhupia and her plus one Angad Bedi, Sonali Bendre, Ranveer Singh, Sikandar Kher, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sussane Khan, Arslan Goni and even her daughter, Navya Nanda Naveli’s rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi among the stars who were spotted at the party.

Shweta Bachchan is the daughter of veteran actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. She marked her debut as an author in 2018 with the book titled Paradise Towers. She has two children, Navya Nanda Naveli, who is an entrepreneur, and her son Agastya Nanda is all set to mark his Bollywood debut with The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

