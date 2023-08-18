WHAT! Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Suggested Ghoomer Climax? Director R Balki Reveals

Abhishek Bachchan’s highly anticipated film Ghoomer releases on the big screens today. The inspiring sports drama stars Saiyami Kher too. The story revolves around a paraplegic cricket player seeking guidance from a coach, who both battle against all odds to prove their mettle. While the film opened to positive reviews at the premiere, filmmaker R Blake revealed that it was Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya who suggested an idea for the climax scene.

Towards the end of the trailer of the film. Abhishek can be seen doing a little victory dance. Speaking about the same in an interview with Bollywood Spy, he shared “It was a very beautiful moment for me in our film. I am happy we managed to capture it, and obviously thanks to the people behind it who came up with the idea as well."

Reacting to the same, the film’s director, R Balki then added, “Abhishek was talking to Aaradhya and was telling her, ‘This is the end of the film.’ She had this beautiful suggestion, ‘Why don’t you do a little Ghoomer thing in the end and walk away?’"

R Balki then went on to call Aradhya the “the creator of that movement of Ghoomer." He added, “That was Aaradhya’s first idea. For a child to have an idea and understand this stuff requires a lot of depth and love and I really want to thank her for that."

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan’s father Amitabh reviewed the film and wrote, “So yes saw Ghoomer back to back twice .. Sunday afternoon .. and then at night again .. and the verdict is beyond mention .. simply incredible.. eyes have been in the aqua flow from the very first frame .. and when the progeny is involved, they flow copiously .. and each reaction has some wonder in their thoughts and words and deeds .. each notices something that is so endearing and appealing."