Abhishek Banerjee-Starrer Stolen To Premiere At The Venice Film Festival 2023

Stolen, a Hindi feature film backed by Jungle Book Studio, is set to have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival 2023. The film marks India’s only selection at the esteemed festival this year. A brainchild of producer Gaurav Dhingra, it is an action thriller led by the talented Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham, and Mia Maelzer. The film has been written by Agadbumb, Karan Tejpal and Gaurav Dhingra.

The film begins in the wee hours of a cold morning at a railway station in remote rural India. A five month old baby is stolen from the clutches of her mother, Jhumpa Mahato, an impoverished tribal woman. Two brothers, Gautam and Raman, both urbane young men, witness the kidnapping. Their already tenuous relationship is further tested while trying to help her when they become embroiled in the complexities of the investigation.

Abhishek Banerjee, said, “Stolen’s selection at the prestigious Venice Film Festival is an exhilarating news for all of us involved. I am proud to be part of a project that’s standing abreast with the finest of world cinema talent. After almost five years of mainstream acting, I was looking for edgy exciting work beyond the confines of popular cinema. I’m sure this thriller will find a place in the hearts of audiences and critics, with its unique storytelling and emotional core."