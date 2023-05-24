Abir Chatterjee On Fatafati: It’s A Myth That Male Actors Don’t Want To Be A Part Of Women-Centric Films | Exclusive

From being one of Bengal’s most-loved sleuths to becoming the poster boy of romantic films, Abir Chatterjee has portrayed various roles throughout his decade-long career. Recently, he ventured into the OTT space with his debut Hindi web series, Avrodh 2. His latest film, Fatafati, directed by Aritra Mukherjee and starring Ritabhari Chakraborty, has been a runway success, and the Abir couldn’t be more delighted. In an exclusive chat with News18, he discusses his decision to work on a woman-centric film and shares his views on awards.

Fatafati has done well in the theatres. At a time when many big-ticket films are failing to draw audience, how does box-office success feel?

Advertisement

It does feel good. 2022 witnessed a remarkable success for Bengali cinema, with a diverse range of content being produced. Films like Karna Subarner Guptadhan and Projapati performed well at the box office, while content-driven movies like Aparajito and Belasuru also received a positive response from the audience. The verdict from the audience is clear – if they appreciate the content, they are willing to watch it in theatres, which was initially uncertain in the post-COVID period. The audience has proven us wrong, and now it’s important for us to maintain this momentum.

So, the script won you over?

I loved the concept of the film; I thought the story needs to be told. Bachospati Badhuri is not a hero – he doesn’t want to become a larger-than-life character or a saviour. At no point did he seem sympathetic towards his wife who has to face the wrath of bodyshamers. Whatever he did, he did out of love. And that make him human.

Not many A-league actors would want to do a female-centric film like Fatafati…

Advertisement

It’s a pre-conceived notion that A-league actors don’t want to be a part of women-centric films. I don’t even think films can be categorised that way. For me, content is king. I am very secure as an actor and I like to share responsibilities with the actress. Even in a film such as this, where the actress takes centrestage, it is as much my responsibility to bring in more audience to watch the film as it is Ritabhari’s. And even if the heroine of my film gets all the credit, I’d like to believe it’s because she deserves it.

You have seen your better-half being bodyshamed. How did you deal with it?

Advertisement

With age and experience we have learnt how to cut the noise out. But we are human, we are bound to be irritated. It’s tougher for Nandini (Chatterjee, wife) to deal with. For me, trolling is a professional hazard. I have to deal with it everyday. But she’s not from the industry. She has to deal with the limelight and the hazards that come with her husband being a public figure. I’ve come to realise that the world we live in is sadistic. People derive pleasure out of demeaning others. But we can’t stoop down to their level. I only wish they get well soon.

Do you think such films can be conversation starters?

Advertisement

Yes. But, that one film can change a section of people’s thought process is wishful thinking. As artists, we have offer food for thought to the audience. But to think people will stop body shaming is a distant dream at this point. Beauty is subjective. I may or may not like a person but to insult them for the way the look – too thin or too fat – reeks of one’s mentality. One should always step into the shoes of another before judging.

How was it working with Ritabhari? You both had a few intimate scenes in the film too. Was there awkwardness?

Advertisement

No. It was lovely working with her. I have worked with in commercial ads before this. I knew it was a very important film for her. She did wonderfully in the film. As for intimate scenes, as an actor, I understand another actor’s boundaries. For me, my co-actor’s comfort s sacrosanct – regardless of the gender.

Awards have eluded you for long, even though you have had a string of hits. Does the recognition matter to you anymore?

No, it doesn’t. The way awards have been happening over the past 4-5 years, I don’t desire it anymore. If I do get one, I’ll humbly receive it. If not, I won’t mind at all. I am happy performing or anchoring and taking home a hefty cheque. Reaching to a wider audience base is the priority – nothing matters more.