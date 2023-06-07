Abishek Ambareesh And Aviva Bidapa Extend Invitation To Their Wedding Reception

Telugu actor Abhishek Ambarish embarked on a new chapter in his life as he got married to his fiance Aviva Bidapa. The auspicious occasion was graced by the presence of their family, friends from the film industry, and prominent political figures.

Abhishek established his own identity following in the footsteps of his late father, Ambareesh, and his mother, Sumalatha, who is also an actress-turned-politician. With notable films such as “Amar," “Bad Manners," and “Kaali" to his credit, Abishek has garnered recognition and admiration in the industry.

The wedding will take place on June 7. Abishek has now posted an invitation on social media, urging all of his father’s admirers to attend their wedding reception. He also asked supporters to bless him and his wife for a great path ahead in the invitation.

Advertisement

From the wedding photos that have surfaced on social media, it has been found that Abishek and Aviva looked stunning in traditional South Indian clothing. While the actor donned a beige kurta and dhoti combo with sunglasses for a trendy touch, Aviva wore a gorgeous red lehenga with gold jewelry.

Their wedding was a grand affair, and it was attended by some of the biggest names in the film industry and politics. From the pictures that went viral on the internet, it was found that the wedding was also attended by superstar Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth was seen blessing the young couple in clips that have leaked on social media. He and Sumalatha have collaborated on a few projects and have a close relationship with each other. They have worked together in Murattu Kaalai, Anbukku Naan Adimai, and Kazhugu.