Director Duniya Suri’s much-awaited Kannada movie Bad Manners has been making headlines since the project was announced. The film’s shoot was recently completed. The final schedule was completed with the shoot of an introduction song, starring the lead actor Abishek Ambareesh. The special song from Bad Manners will be out soon. According to sources, this colourful song will feature Abishek in a vibrant look, and he will be donning a colourful costume. This will be a retro-style song and will have a different touch to it. Lyricist and Kirik Party actor Dhananjay has penned the lyrics for the particular introductory track. Charan Raj will compose the music for the song, which has been choreographed by dance master B Dhananjay. Makers are reportedly planning for a grand release of this song on March 22, on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

Bad Manners is an upcoming Kannada language action thriller movie, which also features Rachita Ram and Priyanka Kumar as the female leads. The music for the film is composed by Charan Raj, while the cinematography is done by Shekar S and it is edited by Deepu S Kumar. The film is produced by Sudhir K M. Fans are quite excited about the movie, but the film’s release date has not yet been finalised. According to reports, Abishek has undergone a lot of training to get into his character in the film. He will reportedly play the role of a cop in the movie.

Abishek Ambareesh also has the action entertainer movie Kaali in his pipeline. The movie is directed by Krishna and stars actress Sapthami Gowda as the female lead. The film is produced by Swapna Krishna under the RRR Motion Pictures Production banner.

Kaali will narrate the love story of a Kannada boy and a Tamil girl. The movie went on floors on November 28 in 2022 with a muhurat puja. Abishek also shared some pictures from the puja ceremony on Instagram with his fans. Kaali’s release date has not been unveiled as of now.

