Achani Ravi, Noted Malayalam Film Producer Passes Away At 90

Noted Malayalam producer and businessman Achani Ravi aka K Ravindranath Nair passed away on Saturday, July 8. He breathed his last at the age of 90 in Kollam, Kerala. Reportedly, his last rites will take place later today in Kollam.

Soon after the news of his death, trade expert Sreedhar Pillai took to Twitter and paid his tributes to the producer. “#AchaniRavi (90) (Raveendranathan Nair) Kollam based cashew baron and ‘father’ of ‘new wave’ #malayalam cinema passed away," he wrote as he also shared key details about Achani Ravi’s career. Check out his Tweet here:

Achani Ravi started his career as a producer in the Malayalam film industry in 1967. He made several successful movies under his banner, General Pictures. Kanchana Sita, Thampu, Kummatty, Esthappan, Pokkuveyil, Elippathayam, Manju, Mukhamukham, Anantaram and Vidheyan are some of the movies which were produced under his banner. During his career, Achani Ravi was honoured with over 20 national awards for his films. He was also a recipient of the JC Daniel Award and Kerala State Film Award for his contribution to the Malayalam film industry.

Not just this, Achani Ravi was also the first Indian to produce and distribute art house films which were also commercially successful.