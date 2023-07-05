Acharya To Rikshavodu, Chiranjeevi Films That Tanked At The Box-office

Chiranjeevi, famously called Megastar, has become a household name over the years for the ones who watch movies. The actor has made his mark in Telugu cinema after NTR, ANNR, Krishna, Shobhan Babu, and Krishna Raju. He has a long list of blockbusters and superhits to his credit. His filmography includes both blockbusters and a few box-office failures in the same genre. Last year’s Acharya also got mixed reviews and did not work at the box office. Let’s take a look at the films that did not do well and got mixed reviews during his career.

Acharya

The film starred the father-son duo of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Ram Charan after a long time. Acharya created a lot of buzz but unfortunately, it was a box office failure. According to reports, the producers lost around Rs 80 crores on this film.

Shankar Dada Zindabad

Chiranjeevi adapted Sanjay Dutt’s Hindi blockbuster Lage Raho Munna Bhai as Shankar Dada Zindabad in Telugu. This film, directed by Prabhu Deva, turned out to be a box-office failure. Along with Chiranjeevi, the film also starred Pawan Kalyan.

Anji

The film directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and starring Megastar Chiranjeevi as the main lead also turned out to be one of the biggest failures at the box office. Though the film was inspired by the Hollywood movie Indiana Jones, it still failed to impress the fans.

Mrugaraju

This movie which was directed by Gunasekhar and produced by K. Devi Vara Prasad, starred Megastar Chiranjeevi became the biggest failure at the box office. Mrugaraju was also a remake of a Hollywood movie called The Host and the Darkness.

Rikshavodu

Kodi Ramakrishna’s directorial Rikshavodu which starred the megastar was also not able to impress the fans. The film was produced by Kranthi Kumar.