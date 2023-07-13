Acid Attack Survivor Seeks Shah Rukh Khan's Help, Asks Jawan Actor To 'Make This World Inclusive'

An acid attack survivor has sought help from superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Meer Foundation after she was reportedly denied a new bank account because she ‘can’t blink’. Recently, the survivor took to twitter to narrate her plight and urged the Jawan actor to make this world an ‘inclusive’ place for acid attack survivors too.

“Being an acid attack survivor shouldn’t prohibit me from living a dignified life. It’s unjust that I was denied a bank a/c because I can’t blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for acid attack survivors," she tweeted and added the hashtag ‘I won’t blink’. Check out her tweet here:

While Shah Rukh Khan has not replied to the tweet as of now, several of his fans have expressed disappointment with the incident. Reacting to the tweet, one of the social media users wrote, “What world are we living in? How crippled is our technology? Serious action should be taken against the #bank."