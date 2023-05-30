Actor Abhishek Ambareesh And Aviva Bidapa's Wedding Invitation Viral; Fans Excited

Sandalwood star Abhishek Ambareesh will be exchanging wedding vows with entrepreneur Aviva Bidapa on 5th June. After the wedding, the couple will host a lavish reception in a huge banquet on 7 June. Wondering what is the source of this information? We would like to inform you that a picture of their wedding invitation has surfaced on the internet and the netizens are super thrilled.

Going by the reports, the grand reception is scheduled to take place at Tripura Vasini, Palace Ground, in Bangalore. Earlier reports suggested that a grand reception would be held in Mandya, however, the program has been relocated to Bangalore now.

Expressing his excitement regarding the wedding, Aviva’s father, fashion maestro Prasad Bidapa was quoted saying, “Preparations are in full swing. We are busy ensuring that everything works out as needed on the big day without any hassles. Mainly families from both ends are extending invitations to the guests, while Abhishek and Aviva are personally inviting only their closest friends."

Abhishek Ambareesh And Aviva Bidapa reportedly met during a fashion event and have been in a relationship ever since. The couple chose to make their relationship official earlier this year. On 11th December 2022, the two exchanged rings in an intimate engagement ceremony. The couple dazzled in traditional clothes during the event. While the bride-to-be looked stunning in a beautiful pink saree, the actor complimented her in a golden-white kurta set.

The couple has even invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their wedding. More than 10,000 guests are expected to attend the wedding festivities.