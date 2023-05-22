Actor Ajith Kumar Launches Company to Give Fans, Enthusiasts A Motorbike Ride to Remember

Actor Ajith Kumar, whose love for motorcycles in his films as well as his life is well-known, has put his life-long passion into business, with the launch of a new company, AK Moto Ride.

Through an announcement on Monday, the actor said: “I have long loved and lived by this quote. Life is a beautiful ride. Embraces the twists, turns, and open roads ahead. I am now pleased to share that I will be channelling my passion for motorcycles and the outdoors into a professional endeavour, through a motorcycle touring company called AK Moto Ride."

Advertisement

“The company will offer avid riders, adventure enthusiasts and wanderlust seekers tours that explore not only the scenic landscapes of India, but also exotic international roads. With an unwavering commitment to safety and comfort, AK Moto Ride will provide a fleet of meticulously maintained adventure touring superbikes, ensuring reliability and performance throughout the tours," said the actor.

“Professional guides well-versed in the intricacies of motorcycle tours and with extensive knowledge of local customs and traditions will offer riders a seamless and immersive experience from start to finish," said the actor.

In the past couple of years, the actor has covered the whole of India on bike and has embarked on a world tour as well called ‘Ride With Mutual Respect’.

​

Advertisement

The charismatic superstar is all set to resume his world tour on bike in November this year and will cover all important cities of the seven continents. Ajith had recently ridden through challenging terrains facing extreme weather conditions for his bike world tour across every Indian state and had covered Nepal and Bhutan, while announcing that he will begin the next leg of his journey in November after he wraps up the shooting of his new film, Vidaamuyarchi.

Touted to be an action thriller, the upcoming film will be directed by Thadam and Kalaga Thalaivan fame Magizh Thirumeni under the prestigious Lyca Productions banner and will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Kumar was last seen in director H Vinoth’s Thunivu. The film was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023.