Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry. The actor is loved by many because of his stylish screen presence and unmatchable swag. Apart from being a mass hero, he maintains a low profile and is a family man. Ajith is married to actress Shalini and they have two kids, Anoushka and Aadvik.

When Ajith is not working, he loves to travel and spend time with his family, as is evident from the pictures on social media. The Thunivu actor and his family are currently holidaying and their pics are giving us major family goals.

Shalini recently made her debut on Instagram and shared pictures with Ajith and their kids. On Monday, she dropped a set of posts on her timeline as they spend some quality time together. In one of the pictures, Ajith can be seen sporting a casual outfit for the day. Shalini opted for a red loose shirt and paired it with ripped denim. Anoushka also looked stunning in a blue shirt and bagging denim while Aadvik was seen in a football jersey. The family posed for the camera on a football ground. Shalini penned in the caption of the post, “The soul is healed by being with children."

Advertisement

In another picture, the couple looked adorable together as they posed for the camera. Ajith can be seen in a casual shirt that he paired with cargo shorts and completed his look with white sneakers. On the other hand, Shalini went with a white top and a yellow printed pleated skirt.

Advertisement

The duo fell in love on the sets of the film Amarkalam and tied the knot in 2000.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Thunivu which opened in the theatres on the occasion of Pongal. Despite clashing with Vijay Thalapathy’s Varisu, the film had a successful run at the box office. Ajith Kumar’s next outing tentatively titled AK 62 was earlier supposed to be directed by Vignesh Shivan. However, the filmmaker has reportedly left the project and the AK 62 team is now going to collaborate with Magizh Thirumeni. The official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here