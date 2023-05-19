Actor Anil Dhawan Reveals Why He Rarely Appears In Brother David Dhawan's Films

Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Dhawan has been in the industry for four decades and has appeared in many films in his career. He started his career as a leading man but soon switched to character roles. The evergreen song Yeh Jeevan Hai Is Jeevan Ka Yeh Hai Rang Roop from Piya Ka Ghar picturised on him from the film Piya ka Ghar remains a fan favourite. He had the conventional boy next door image and never tried to slot himself in the larger-than-life persona of other actors of his time like Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna or Dharmendra.

Anil Dhawan’s brother David Dhawan also went on to become a phenomenally successful director making hit films like Aankhen, Coolie No 1 and Judwaa. Anil has worked in some of his brother’s films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Gola Barood and Hero No. 1. However, his appearances in his brother’s films are very rare, considering the sheer number of films David Dhawan has made.

Advertisement

Anil is often asked why David does not cast him in his films. Anil recently opened up about the same on the YouTube channel Rajashree Unplugged. He talked about how, despite appearing in so many successful films, people keep on asking why he is not cast by his brother.

Anil revealed that David mostly makes comedy films that often have a lot of buffoonery. He said that he is unable to slot himself into performing buffoonery or comedy on screen. He took the name of veteran actors like Shakti Kapoor and Kader Khan, both of whom were a regular in David’s films and said that he cannot pull off comedy like they do. Apart from that, he also said that there are a lot of big investments and decisions to make a film and one cannot cast an actor merely because they are brothers or related in some way.

Anil Dhawan was last seen in the 2018 dark comedy Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte.