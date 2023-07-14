Actor Arvind Kumar Of Lapataganj Fame Dies Of Heart Attack

Actor Arvind Kumar, who played the role of Chaurasiya in Lapataganj, died on July 10 following a heart attack. According to the reports, Arvind was on his way to shoot, when he suffered a heart attack. He was immediately taken to the hospital but could not be saved. Actor Vinod Goswami shared this news on Facebook.

Actor Krishna Bhatt, who plays the role of Elizabeth Yadav in Lapataganj, has revealed more about this unfortunate incident to a portal. Krishna said that Arvind had left for the shooting of a project in Naigaon, Maharashtra on July 10. He said further that Arvind suffered a heart attack when he was halfway to the route. Krishna informed that Arvind could not be saved despite being admitted to the hospital.

Arvind was born in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and pursued his post-graduation in political science. He started working in the Hindi theatre in 1998 and performed in numerous plays. He then moved to Mumbai in 2004 and started his acting career. Arvind catapulted to fame with the role of Chaurasiya which he played for 5 years in the serial Lapataganj on Sab TV. He also essayed some roles in other shows as well like Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India. Besides these television shows, he also acted in films like Cheeni Kum, Undertrial, Rama Rama Kya hai Drama and Madam Chief Minister.