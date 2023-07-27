Actor Avadhoot Gupte Shares Video Of Monkeys Entering His Home, Eating Bananas

Actor-singer-producer Avadhoot Gupte became a household name in Maharashtra with his famous talk show Khupte Tithe Gupte. Some of the viewers have slammed the actor for inviting mostly politicians as guests in the show. Regardless of the criticism, Avadhoot is again in the news and for a hilarious reason.

He has shared a clip on Instagram that shows two monkeys in his house stealing bananas. Avadhoot’s mother tries to scare them off but backs off when one of the monkeys stares at her. These animals are from the Borivali National Park, also known as Sanjay Gandhi National Park, as informed in the post by Avadhoot. The Khupte Tithe Gupte host wrote that he and his family are facing the monkey menace every day now.

As informed by him in the post, this problem has become unbearable, for the residents of Shri Krishna Nagar, Borivali. Avadhoot wrote that many residents have complained to the forest department. He feels assured that the police department will also take some steps to curb this problem. He wrote that this problem persisted some time back as well but is now posing serious problems to the residents for the past two months.