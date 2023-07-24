Actor Baiju’s Striking Makeover For Virunnu Impresses Fans; First-Look Poster Out

Malayalam actor Baiju has proved his acting mettle with films like Minnal Murali, Lucifer, and Detective. He has cemented his position in the Malayalam cinema with his acting prowess in a career spanning over four decades. Baiju is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Virunnu, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. Baiju will essay the role of Balettan in this film and has donned a menacing look in the poster of this character. He has grown a heavy moustache and beard for this look, and there is also a cut mark on his forehead. Baiju’s intense and stern look has given the impression that he will play the antagonist in the film. Baiju has not divulged any details about his role yet.

Advertisement

Social media users have loved the look and applauded him with their comments. Actress Shyam Sheetal commented with rose emoticons. Others also appreciated the look and wrote that it looks unique and promising.

Virunnu boasts an impressive cast starring Arjun Sarja, Gireesh Neyyar, Nikki Galrani, Aju Varghese, Asha Sharath, and Priyanka Sreelakshmi. Actors Poojappura Radhakrishnan, Kollam Shah and Dharmajan Bolgatty have also acted in this film. Dinesh Pallath is associated with this film as a writer and has penned the screenplay. Virunnu is billed to be an investigative thriller. Besides acting, Gireesh Neyyar has also produced this film, under the banner Neyyar Films. Pradeep Nair and Ravichandran handled the cinematography of this film. VT Sreejith is in charge of the editing. Ratheesh Vega and Saanand George Grace composed the music. Rafeeq Ahammed and BK Harinarayanan have penned the lyrics.