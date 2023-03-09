Actor Bala is a renowned name in the South film industry. He was admitted to a hospital in Kochi (Kerala) on March 6 evening after suffering from liver-related issues. His wife Elizabeth Udayan, a doctor by profession, is making sure Bala recovers soon. Bala will reportedly undergo a liver transplant. Elizabeth has recently shared an update about his health with a Facebook post. She wrote, “Bala is in ICU. His only worry is that now news about his health is out in the public. He told me to assure everyone that he is now doing fine". She further added, “He is very strong. There have been problems like this for the last four or five years. Even then he came back strong. Hence, he will come back strong this time too. Just pray for his speedy recovery".

Director Siva, actor Unni Mukundan, producer NM Badusha, music director Gopi and director Sundar reached the hospital to see the actor.

Advertisement

Social media users have commented on the post. A user wrote, “Don’t worry dear, we all are praying very sincerely for his comeback as a double strong person than before". Another user commented, “All strength to you". A third user added, “Elizabeth, he will be back with good health. Our prayers are always with him". One user also wrote, “Get well soon".

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Bala resides in Kochi. He married Elizabeth two years ago. Earlier, he tied the wedding knot with famous singer Amrutha Suresh in 2010. Later, the couple parted ways in 2019. The duo also have an 11-year daughter named Avantika. As per recent reports, Bala reportedly told his friend Unni that he wants to meet his daughter Avantika. Following this, his first wife Amrutha and Avantika paid him a visit to the hospital.

Advertisement

Bala rose to stardom with the film Puthiya Mukham in 2009. He had essayed significant roles in films such as Ennu Ninte Moideen, Pulimurugan, and Lucifer. All these were some of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of all time. Bala made his debut in the direction with the 2012-action film titled The Hitlist.

Read all the Latest Movies News here