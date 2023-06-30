Actor Biju Menon Shares Poster Of Upcoming Film Thundu

Biju Menon is regarded as one of the versatile acting stalwarts in Malayalam cinema who can play any role with utmost perfection. He is best known for his acting stint in films like Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Vellimoonga and others. As of now, Biju is gearing up for yet another role in Thundu, directed by debutante Riyas Shereef.

Biju unveiled the poster of Thundu on June 28 on Instagram which shows a school desk. Ashiq Usman and Jimshi Khalid have produced Thundu under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. Thundu will be the fifteenth film from the production house that has recently delivered hits such as Tovino Thomas Thallumala and Soubin Shahir’s Ayalvaashi.

Fans and colleagues like director Abdhulla Sheikh Ajmal appreciated the poster and also wished Biju the same. However, some of the social media users took a dig at the name of this film. Another commented that Thundu is not based on an original story and is just a rip-off from a Korean film.

Besides the production, Khalid is also in charge of the cinematography. Vishnu Vijay of Thallumala and Ayalvaashi fame has scored the music for Thundu. Nabu Usman is in charge of the editing.

Besides Thundu, Biju Menon has many other projects in the pipeline including Nadanna Sambhavam. He has teamed up with the filmmaker Vishnu Narayan and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu for this project. Shooting for this film has been wrapped up and the production house Anup Kannan Stories unveiled a beautiful motion poster of the same as well. The glimpse has given an idea that Nadanna Sambhavam might be a family entertainer.