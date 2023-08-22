Actor Dev Mohan Surprises His Fans With New Look For Upcoming Film Parakramam

Sufiyum Sujatayum fame actor Dev Mohan is headlining a new movie named Parakramam, written and directed by Arjun Ramesh. The shooting of the movie started after the pooja ceremony which was held on Monday in Thirussar, Kerala. Since his modelling days, the actor has always been seen with a moustache and beard but for this movie, Dev Mohan has donned a clean shave look. The actor shared the photos of the ceremony from his Instagram which is now going viral.

In the pictures, it could be seen that the actor has decided to avoid a beard and moustache for this movie. This has surprised his fans as they never saw him in this look before. Some of them appreciated and showered their love while others wished him good luck for the movie. The shooting of the movie has already started at Chetana Studios in Thirussar.

Advertisement

Parakramam also stars Renji Panicker, Jeo Baby, Veyil movie fame actress Sona Olickal and Sangeetha in prominent roles. The makers released the poster of the movie two days back. The cinematography of the movie is done by Salu K Thomas while Kiran Das is doing the editing of the movie. The film is produced by Millenial Films. Musician Anoop Nirichan will be composing the music while Suhail M Koya will pen the lyrics.