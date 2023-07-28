Actor Dhananjaya Praises Kousalya Supraja Rama In Theatre, Director Captures It On Camera

Kannada film Kousalya Supraja Rama has hit the big screens today and received excellent reviews from the audience. The film addresses the issues of patriarchy and misogyny and has won the hearts of the audience. It received praise from the celebrities in Kannada cinema as well including the actor Dhananjaya who is also popularly known as Daali by the fans.

Kousalya Supraja Rama’s director Shashank took the seat beside Dhananjaya in the theatre for a screening of the film. He was on cloud nine to see the actor connecting with every moment of this film and enjoying it. The director captured it on camera and shared a clip of it as well with News 8 Kannada Digital.

Daali loved every bit of this film and said that everyone including the children should watch Kousalya Supraja Rama. Daali also appreciated the acting prowess of the cast that includes Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj and others. He also spoke highly of actor Nagabhushana.