Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan's Upcoming Film Starts Rolling In Ernakulam

Promising Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan, after his recent film Jailer, has collaborated with director Vinay Jose for his upcoming project. According to reports, the film started rolling with a pooja ceremony that was organised at Kakkand Youth Hostel, Ernakulam.

The film features the Ordinary movie actress Shritha Sivadas as the female lead, along with Dhyan Sreenivasan. Apart from them, the movie also stars the superhero film Minnal Murali actor Vasisth Umesh in the pivotal role, along with Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Johnny Antony, Jafar Idukki, Kendy Zirdo, Prashant Alexander, and Anish Gopal in the supporting roles. The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced jointly by Sandeep Narayan, Prem Abraham and Piyush Thomas under the banner of Good Angle Films in association with Nextel Studios and Kriya Film Corporation.

Reports suggest that Dhyan Sreenivasan has also penned down the story of the movie, along with its dialogue and screenplay. The music for the film is composed by Shankar Sharma, while the lyrics are written by Manu Manjith. Rojo Thomas is in charge of the camera. The editing, costume and makeup will be handled by Kannan Mohan, Vipin Omanassery, Sajith Vithura and Ashwathi Girish respectively.