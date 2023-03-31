Actor Dileep To Star In This Vineeth Kumar Directorial; Details Inside

Mollywood actor Dileep is all set to star in a Vineeth Kumar directorial for his next release. The film is tentatively titled D149. As per reports, the makers have started shooting in a major location at Chettikulangara in Mavelikara (Kerala). Penned by Rajesh Raghavan, the film will hit the theatres soon. With music composed by Midhun Mukundan, the dialogues of the film are written by Shibu Chakravarthy and Vinayak Sasikumar. The cinematography is handled by Sanu Thahir.

Deepu Joseph will be responsible for the film’s editing. Roshan Chittur is designated as the project head. With this movie, Dileep is gearing up for his comeback after delivering a couple of projects, which turned out to be a failure at the box office.

Advertisement

Dileep has recently teamed up with the Udal director Ratheesh Reghunandan for an upcoming project. He is also going to be seen in the most anticipated film Bandra. Udaykrishnan has penned the storyline of Dileep’s Bandra. Arun Gopy is in charge of directing the film. With the upcoming film Bandra, famous actress Tamannaah Bhatia will make her Malayalam film debut.

Tamannaah Bhatia acted in films including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, 100% Love, Baahubali: The Beginning, and KGF Chapter 1. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films like Jailer, Bhola Shankar, and Bole Chudiyan.

Vineeth Kumar’s last project was the drama movie Dear Friend, starring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. The film failed to garner a huge response at the box office, despite having a unique plot. His previous outing as an actor was with the thriller film Simon Daniel.

Dileep is best known for films including Thilakkam, Sound Thoma, Kunjikkoonam, and Kammara Sambhavam. Some of his other notable projects include Savaari, Ramaleela, Once again, Villali Veeran, Orma Mathram, and Ivan Maryadaraman. He has a few projects lined up including The Legend, Rahasyam, Saddam Sivan, Bandra, and Professor Dinkan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here