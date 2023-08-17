Actor Goundamani’s Look From Otha Votu Muthaiya Looks Patriotic

Actor-comedian Goundamani, renowned for both his comedic and character portrayals, is set to make a comeback as the protagonist in Otha Votu Muthaiya. This marks his return to the silver screen after a hiatus of seven years. The production team has released several stills of the actor in character for the film.

In one of the pictures, the actor is seen wearing a white shirt and dhoti, with the National flag attached to his shirt. Otha Votu Muthaiya is a creation of writer-director Sai Rajagopal, produced by Shashi Films. The musical score is crafted by Siddharth Vipin, while Hector is in charge of cinematography and Raja Sethupathy is the film’s editor.

The production team will reveal further details about the remaining cast members of the film in the coming days. Goundamani’s most recent appearance was in Enakku Veru Engum Kizhaigal Kidaiyathu in 2016.

Advertisement

The actor, originally named Subramani Karuppiah, was born on May 25, 1939, in Vallakundapuram village near Pollachi. Goundamani earned his stage name after an impressive performance in the play Oor Gounder. Starting in the 1960s, he commenced his career with uncredited roles alongside the legendary Nagesh in films like Thenum Paalum. Goundamani’s exceptional sense of humour has enthralled audiences throughout his career, with his comedic brilliance extending well into the mid-2000s.

With a filmography comprising over 300 movies, Goundamani is notably acclaimed for his comedic synergy with actor Senthil, who often assumes the role of his amusing sidekick.

In this dynamic, Senthil’s humorous antics routinely ensnare Goundamani’s character in uproarious predicaments. As a team, they have crafted a multitude of immensely popular and amusing comic sequences, spanning from the 1980s hit Karakattakaran to the early 2000s film Chokka Thangam.