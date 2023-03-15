Sreemukhi has become a well-known face in the Telugu entertainment industry. She has hosted several comedy shows, including Super Singer 9, Super Mom, and Comedy Nights. The actress has a special place in her fans’ hearts, all thanks to her incredible acting abilities. The television host and actress is also known for her incredible fashion choices, as visible on her official Instagram account.

With her hosting abilities, the 29-year-old is currently seen ruling the stage of the latest season of BB Jodi. She recently shared a series of images from the upcoming episode of Star Maa on Instagram and looked beyond beautiful. She opted for the combination of mustard and black that made us all go gaga over her again. The actress chose a mustard co-ord set that had a pleated skirt and a long sleeveless belted blazer on top of it. Fierce and bold. The diva added a netted turtle neck full sleeves top along with a black bralette under the blazer. Coming up to accessories, she added a pair of black leather knee-high boots. For her makeup, she kept everything minimal and just played with her eyelids and smoked them with gold glitter.

Before this, she also posted a few pictures for the same show and gave us a major spring vibe with a cute yellow bohemian outfit. The mini dress had peach embroidery going on the neckline. The actress wore a pretty dress with matching yellow pump shoes. She accessorised her outfit with glam makeup and a ponytail in her hair. Sreemukhi finished off her look with a pair of bold silver earrings and a matching bangle.

Talking about her professional front, Sreemukhi is currently hosting the BB Jodi show on Star Maa, This is a dance reality show in which Bigg Boss Telugu contestants compete after the Bigg Boss season. The show is judged by three people: Radha, Tarun Master, and Sadha. The show premiered on December 25th, taking the place of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

For those of you who don’t know, Sreemukhi will soon be seen on the big screen as well. She will co-star with superstar Chiranjeevi in the upcoming action film Bhola Shankar, which will hit the theatres on April 14. Meher Ramesh has directed the film, which stars Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.

