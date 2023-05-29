Actor Jayaram's Salt-and-pepper Look For Malayalam Film Abraham Ozler Viral

Actor Jayaram will return to the big screen with Midhun Manuel Thomas’ medical thriller, titled Abraham Ozler. The actor recently unveiled his trendy salt-and-pepper look for the movie, generating much anticipation among fans. Jayaram shared a video from the shooting of Abraham Ozler.

In his post, he said that the team had started shooting for the film. Fans were highly impressed by Jayaram’s salt-and-pepper look in the film, leading to an influx of comments from his followers. One of them commented, “Jayarametta, what an incredible appearance!" Another eagerly expressed, “We are eagerly anticipating your comeback!"

The shooting of Abraham Ozler commenced on May 20, raising high expectations among viewers. Director Thomas, known for his successful films Aadu and Anjaam Pathiraa, has already proven his talent before. Fans anticipate that Abraham Ozler will showcase Jayaram’s full acting potential, which has been somewhat lacking in his recent works. Jayaram’s previous film Makal failed to perform well at the box office.

Dr Randheer Krishnan has written the script for Abraham Ozler, described as a medical thriller. This marks Midhun’s second consecutive venture in the thriller genre, following the success of Anjaam Pathiraa.

Noted for his work in Tamil cinema with films like Karnan and Peranbu, cinematographer Theni Easwar has also been roped in for the project. He has also contributed to Malayalam films such as Puzhu and Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

According to recent reports, the veteran actor Mammootty is rumoured to have a brief 15-minute appearance in the movie Abraham Ozler. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation from the film’s makers. Previously, Jayaram and Mammootty collaborated on successful films like Dhruvam, Kanal Kaattu and Twenty Twenty.

Jayaram’s recent appearance was in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan 2, which was released in theatres last month. He portrayed the character Nambi in the movie, an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel. In Malayalam cinema, his latest venture was in Sathyan Anthikad’s film Makal, where he starred alongside Meera Jasmine.