Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep is known for his films, but there is one more thing he is passionate about. And it’s his love for cricket. Sudeepa on Wednesday shared a photo with some Indian cricketers. In the picture, which is going viral on social media, we see the Eega actor with cricketers Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sandeep Sharma, among others. The picture is a collage in which Kichcha Sudeepa and the cricketers can be seen enjoying their evening. We wonder if this was their way of celebrating Holi.

In the picture, we see Sudeep donning a casual look with a white hoodie and jeans. Take a look at the photo which the actor captioned, “Lovely evening."

This is not the first time Sudeep has shared a photo with cricketers. On February 6, he shared a picture collage with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. He captioned the picture, “What a splendid and perfect night. Best wishes my brotherman for the forthcoming IPL." Take a look:

Kiccha Sudeep is a huge fan of cricket. Earlier, on October 23, 2022, he shared a picture from the cricket stadium where India and Pakistan played in an ICC T20 World Cup fixture. Captioning the photo, he wrote, “Maharaajanu yellidharu maharaajane thaane…King remains a king. King Kohli Witnessing this live at the stadium was an honour. #imVkohli Hats off #hardikpandya…it wouldn’t have been possible without Ua calmness…hats off. To team India…"

Kiccha Sudeep recently captained the Hoysala Eagles team in the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup 2023, which was inaugurated by Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. He also captains the team of Karnataka Bulldozers that competes in the Celebrity Cricket League. As per reports, Sudeep also represented his college as part of its under-17 cricket team.

On the professional front, Kiccha Sudeep is all set for R Chandru’s directorial period action-adventure film Kabzaa. Also starring Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran, Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff and Prakash Raj, Kabzaa is scheduled to release on March 17.

