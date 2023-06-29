Actor Kiran Raj Always Wanted To Gift His Father A Stylish Bike, He Finally Did It

Actor Kiran Raj fulfilled his father’s dream by giving him a pre-birthday surprise gift of a classy bike. The actor took to social media to share a video in which he and his father can be seen receiving the bike and going on a ride together.

Kiran mentioned in one of his interviews that he had always wanted to gift a bike to his father but had been concerned about safety. In a city like Bengaluru, one needs to be cautious while riding. He had been unsure about what to gift his father, but he knew about his father’s long-standing love for bikes. Setting aside his worries, he ultimately decided to surprise him with a classy bike as a pre-birthday gift, with the intention of making his father the happiest and allowing him to live life to the fullest.

He mentioned that his father, being an ex-serviceman, had always been interested in riding bikes. Witnessing his father ride the bike was a precious moment for Kiran as his father exhibited great enthusiasm. Kiran also expressed his joy in riding alongside his father on the new and stylish bike.

The post garnered approximately 50,000 likes on Instagram, and fans were delighted to see the loving bond between father and son. Many fans commented on the picture, expressing their affection and support.