Actor Lavi Pajni Ate 20 Rotis And 25 Eggs To Beef Up For His Role In Adipurush

Om Raut-directed Adipurush has almost ended its theatrical run, with very few movie halls still screening it. It earned less than Rs 50 lakh during its final days and has turned out to be a big box-office disappointment. The public outcry against the misrepresentation of Hindu deities and inappropriate dialogues has led dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to issue a formal apology on social media. There has been almost no reaction from the cast of Adipurush regarding the controversy. The only actor from the cast of Adipurush to react negatively to the film is Lavi Pajni, who played Ravan’s brother Kumbhakarna in the film. This has led to people’s curiosity in knowing more about the actor.

Lavi Pajni originally hails from Patiala in Punjab. He is distinguished by his massive size, having a height of 6’10" and weighing 140 kg. It is not surprising that he was selected to play the role of Kumbhakarna, who is depicted as a rakshasa of immense size, who slept for 6 months straight in the epic Ramayana. He recently shared in an interview that he used to eat 20 chapatis, 25 eggs and 1 kg of chicken every day. He also explained that he drank 1.5 litres of milk daily. This was his diet for his role in Adipurush.