Actor Manoj Kumar Wants This Father-Son Star Duo To Feature In Oommen Chandy Biopic

Television actor Manu Nair, also known as Manoj Kumar, recently shared an interesting opinion on his YouTube channel regarding Oommen Chandy’s biopic. Manoj Kumar said that while he was watching the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Salala Mobiles, he got an intriguing idea. He imagined Dulquer Salmaan as Oommen Chandy and said that the film should open with a narration of his father, actor Mammootty.

Manoj suggested that Oommen Chandy’s life story cannot be told in just a two and half hour film. It should be made into a two or three-part film. He also wished Mammootty’s production venture, Mammootty Company, will produce this movie. Interestingly, while watching Salala Mobiles, he stated that he noticed how Dulquer Salmaan’s facial features seemed to suit the character of Oommen Chandy. Manoj shared an edited picture of Dulquer Salmaan, donning Oommen Chandy’s look, in his video. Manoj believes that this challenging role would be great for Dulquer, and he hopes the film becomes a reality soon.

Manoj Kumar recently took to social media to share an update about Malayalam actor Kollam Shah’s health. He revealed that Kollam Shah was admitted to Thiruvananthapuram’s NIMS Medicity on June 24 and underwent successful open-heart surgery on June 27. Manoj expressed his gratitude to Mammootty, stating that the surgery could happen smoothly if not for Mammootty’s project called Heart-to-Heart at NIMS Medicity.