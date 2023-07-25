Actor Milind Gawali Pens Heart-warming Tribute On Jayant Sawarkar's Demise

Veteran actor Jayant Sawarkar died at the age of 88. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai. The actor worked in over 100 Marathi plays and played 30 characters in several Marathi and Hindi films. According to reports, the late actor was admitted to the hospital for the last 15 days before his death but his condition worsened and he was put on a ventilator.

He breathed his last on Monday and the news was shared by his son Kasutubh Sawarkar. Now, Aai Kuthe Kay Karte fame Milind Gawali penned a heartfelt tribute to Jayant Sawarkar. He shared a picture with Jayant Sawarkar on his Instagram handle and wrote in Marathi that one should live a life just like Anna (Jayant Sawarkar). He also shared that they have learned from Anna how to love they worked over the years. Milind also recalled when he first met Jayant Sawarkar in 2014 and they worked together for Govind Saraya’s Speakte Se Phath, and then in 2019 in Manohar Saravankar’s telefilm Dev Janile Kuni and Aai Kya Kya Kya Do.

Gawali also shared that Jayant Sawarkar used to be on the sets half an hour before his call time and always used to enter the sets well-dressed. He also revealed that he and Anna had the same makeup room. Calling the veteran actor, an “encyclopedia", Milind shared that it was fun to hear Jayant Savarkar’s stories which he remembered in detail even if the story was from fifty years ago.

“Twelve to fourteen hours shooting, where even so call young people used to be tired till evening, here Anna used to be fresh, active, energetic till packed up, smiling face. It was worth learning from them how a professional artist should be on set. Those who have got the opportunity to work with you are truly lucky. Anna is going to live in my mind forever," an excerpt read from the long caption which is loosely translated from Marathi.