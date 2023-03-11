Dasara actor Nani has totally given a real meaning to transformations and his recent Instagram post is proof of the same. Wondering what we are talking about? The actor has treated his fans with a whole new look of himself and we are getting all the spring vibe. From being a rough and tough macho man to being a cute chocolate boy, Nani is doing all of it, effortlessly. The actor recently posted a few pictures and made all his female fans go gaga over him again with his sartorial choices. He was seen in a cloud-printed white and baby blue shirt that totally looked like cotton candy. He paired his shirt with light blue denim and kept his hair as it is. While posting the pictures, he wrote, “Chamkeela angeelesi." He used hashtags #Dasara and #DasaraOnMarch30 for his upcoming film.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Speaking about his film, Dasara is nearing completion and remains one of his most talked-about films of the year. Its teaser has gotten a lot of attention because it shows the actor in an intense, never-before-seen avatar. Dasara will be released in theatres on March 30. Dasara will be released a day earlier in the United States, on March 29.

Prathyangira Cinemas is distributing the film in the United States, and according to Telugu Bulletin, approximately 171 cinema halls have been reserved for the film’s theatrical run in the US. Dasara will reportedly be released in 700 theatres worldwide in multiple languages.

Earlier, Nani posted a video of Maharashtra fans creating a massive rangoli artwork for Dasara. Everyone was impressed by the fans’ dedication and creativity in their artwork. Nani was moved by the gesture and expressed gratitude to fans for their support. He said, “I am deeply moved by the love and dedication of my fans, and this incredible rangoli artwork is a testament to that. It is humbling to see such creativity and devotion from fans not only here at home but all over India. I am grateful for their support, and I promise to keep working hard and bringing my best to the screen."

The upcoming multilingual film is touted to be an action drama. Srikanth Odela, a debutante, has written and directed the film. Keerthy Suresh also plays an important role in the film. Dasara is set against the backdrop of Telangana’s Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani.

