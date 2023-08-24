Actor Naresh's Son Opens Up About His Father's Marriage With Pavithra Lokesh At 58

Telugu actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna and actress Pavithra Lokesh left everyone stunned when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. The event was a private affair which was graced only by their family members. As per the reports, it is the third marriage of Pavithra, aged 44, whereas Naresh, aged 58, got married for the fourth time. The wedding video made several headlines, taking the Internet by storm. Recently, the actor’s son Naveen Vijay Krishna came out to express his views on his father’s wedding with the actress Pavithra for the first time.

Naveen Vijay Krishna, in an interview, was asked about the wedding of his father. In response to the question, he said, “As a son, I want him to be happy. Father knows what to do, I also think that the right thing is to do what we like. Many people stay in the era of comments. It is difficult to live to satisfy all of them. As for Pavitra Lokesh, I have known her for a long time. She is a very silent lady but at the same time, she is strong. There are very few people like that."

Advertisement

Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh met each other on the sets of the 2018 film Sammohanam. The love birds, then, moved in together in 2021. The couple has worked together on a number of projects like Middle-Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding, Andaru Bagundali Andulo Nenundali and Ramarao on Duty, among others.

Naresh Vijaya Krishna is the son of renowned actress Vijaya Nirmala and her first husband KS Murthy. Naresh’s first wife was Srinu. Both had a son named Naveen Vijay Krishna. Later, they got divorced and Naresh went on to marry Rekha Supriya. In his 50s, he again tied the knot with Ramya Raghupathi.

On New Year, January 1, 2023, Naresh and Pavithra announced their marriage plans with a romantic video. On his Twitter page, Naresh shared a video accompanying which he wrote, “New Year, New Beginnings, Need all your blessings. From us to all of you #HappyNewYear (sic)."