Actor Naveen Krishna, who is currently directing devotional soap operas such as Shree Yediyuru Siddhalingeswhara, will appear in a new serial Bhoomige Bandha Bagavantha, which will air soon on a leading general entertainment channel. Naveen sought the blessings of the people by sharing a promotional video on his Instagram handle. In the serial, Naveen will play the role of a middle-class husband living in Bengaluru with two children and is struggling to lead his family while enjoying whatever life throws at him. Umesh, a senior actor, will also play an important role in Bhoomige Bandha Bagavantha. The channel has yet to announce the airing date and times.

While posting the video of the upcoming TV show, he wrote, “With the Lord, coming back to a normal one. Please welcome and bless us."

Advertisement

Naveen Krishna, who alternates between television and film, played an antagonist for the first time in his career in the film Hejjaaru. The film, based on a parallel life story, was set in three different time periods-1965, 1999, and 2020 and was set in the Malnad region and featured a love story and thriller elements directed by debutante Harshapriya. Newcomers Leonilla Shwetha D’souza and Abhi Alva were also in lead roles.

Talking about his personal life, Naveen’s two sons are already aspiring to become actors. In an interview earlier, he said, “My children are showing interest in acting which might have come in blood. There is no doubt about their acting capabilities. Currently, they are shuffling between studies and acting. I wanted them to finish studying before dedicating themselves to acting."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Naveen Krishna, the son of veteran Kannada actor Srinivasa Murthy, plans to direct his first film sometime this year. The actor, who has reportedly already written the script, screenplay and dialogues for his upcoming venture Lakshmi Bar, has received a green signal from two producers.

With a six-year background in filmmaking, Naveen Krishna has high expectations for his directorial debut. Not to mention that the actor has a solid reputation in the industry due to his previous film performances.

Read all the Latest Movies News here