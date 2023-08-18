Actor Nikhil Siddhartha's Upcoming Film Swayambhu Announced At A Grand Event

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha achieved considerable success with his film Karthikeya 2 which was released on August 13, 2022. The movie garnered positive responses not only in Telugu-speaking regions but also in the Hindi belt, becoming the most successful film of Nikhil’s career. Following this achievement, Nikhil subsequently delighted audiences with a romantic entertainer titled 18 Pages. This much-anticipated movie hit the screens on December 23 2022 and was met with a favourable reception similar to his previous success. After this, Nikhil’s latest movie Spy was released and it failed to perform well.

Now, Nikhil Siddhartha is engaged in working on a pan-India historical film titled Swayambhu. This project, which marks Nikhil’s 20th film in his career, is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari. It is being presented by Tagore Madhu and produced by Bhuvan and Srikar under the banner of Pixel Studios. The film features Malayalam actress Samyukta Menon opposite Nikhil.

Notably, Swayambhu holds the distinction of being the most expensive film in Nikhil’s career and was formally announced with a grand event on Friday. Nikhil will play the role of a warrior in this film. The musical score has been composed by Ravi Basrur, while the cinematography has been skillfully handled by Manoj Paramahamsa. Nikhil is also set to star in the upcoming movie Karthikeya 3, directed by Chandu Mondeti.