Actor Nithiin Looks Uber Cool In 1st Look Poster Of Vakkantham Vamsi's EXTRA

Actor Nithiin is currently occupied with his upcoming film EXTRA, directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, who was previously a writer. The movie categorised as an action entertainer, has already finished around 60% of its filming, as per reports. Actress Sreeleela is starring as the female lead in this big-budget Telugu film.

The makers have revealed the film’s first-look poster, captivating the audience and ensuring an exciting experience. In the poster, Nithiin appears in a not-seen-before appearance, sporting thick hair and a beard, exuding a serious expression on his face. Another still in the poster showcases the actor in a serene demeanour without a beard.

The poster reveals even more intriguing elements, with the background showcasing script papers from a specific scene and a visible clapboard in the front. Fans must be pleasantly surprised by the actor’s transformation. The film titled EXTRA with the tagline “Ordinary Man" instantly sparks curiosity. Nithiin’s role as a junior artist is something completely new and unseen before.

During the film’s launch, director Vakkantham Vamsi assured that EXTRA will be a complete entertainer. He described it as a character-driven script that would take the audience on a thrilling rollercoaster ride, promising to surprise them with its twists and turns.