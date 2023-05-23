Actor Onkar Raut Buys New Car, Check The Sachin Tendulkar Connection Here

Marathi actor Onkar Raut, who came into the limelight after appearing in the popular comedy show Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra, recently bought a new car. To share the good news with his fans, the actor posted a photo of his car in which he is seen wearing a red hoodie which he teamed with off-white jeans and white shoes.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “On 24.04. 2023 new Baleno came home. Akshay Tritiya did not buy a car but by chance, she came home on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday! (Even if it’s not there and a half moments, this is God’s day!) This is the average of Sachin, her mileage should be! Sachin’s runs are this much, she should be kilometres! Her drive should be as smooth as Sachin’s straight drive! We have a Baleno!" Take a look at the post:

Seeing the post, everyone from fans to celebs congratulated Onkar in the comments section. Actress Priyadarshini Indalkar commented, “Caption" with a red heart emoji. Actor Nikhil Bane said, “Congratulations Rautt". Many fans also dropped red heart emoticons.

Onkar Raut recently made headlines for his rumoured relationship with actress Priyadarshini Indalkar. However, when her movie was released in theatres, Onkar shared two photos with Priyadarshini from her screening day and congratulated her. The photos went viral in no time and garnered everyone’s attention. Sharing the photographs, he wrote, “Good job, congratulations, and all the best, Priyadarshini. You have done an amazing job! It is absolutely not easy to stand and act in front of Subodh Bhave and Vikram Ghokale sir. I am so proud and happy for you! Enjoy each and every bit of it!"

Replying to Onkar’s cute, Priyadarshini wrote, “Thank you so much."

Onkar has worked in many popular movies like Time Pass in 2014, Time Pass 3, and Luckdown in 2022. He also garnered special recognition for his TV shows like Kaale Dhande and Freshers.