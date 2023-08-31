Actor-Politician Jaggesh Matches Steps With His Little Grandson; Video Goes Viral

Actor-turned-politician Jaggesh Shivalingappa is a known face in the Kannada film industry. He is a Rajya Sabha MP and Spokesperson for BJP in Karnataka. Recently, he posted an entertaining video on social media, featuring his grandson Arjun. It has also sparked rumours of the little boy’s entry into the film industry. From the video posted, it looks like Arjun is shooting a song sequence. Arjun can be seen attempting to dance to the steps, taught to him by a choreographer. Jaggesh too can be seen dancing beside him. When the music stops, the crowd and the background dancers can be seen cheering and applause. Little Arjun looked shy and could be seen embracing his granddad.

Jaggesh wrote in Kannada in the caption, which when translated reads, “Featuring my beloved grandson, Arjuna, in the Kalyanam movie, produced by my brother, Komal. Filming as a grandfather with him gave me joy. Children are the image of God. May God bless him. Good Night."

Previously, the proud grandfather shared a reel on Instagram that featured his grandchildren. He looked extremely happy as he played and posed with them candidly. The snippet also featured Arjun. Jaggesh captioned the video, “A house with kids is Mantralaya. Kids when they say Grandpa, makes the heart very emotional. They find love in everything, just like an emotion-filled song."