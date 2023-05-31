Actor R Sarathkumar Reacts To Criticism After His 'Will Live Until 150' Remark

Tamil actor and politician R Sarathkumar has been in the news ever since he gave out a controversial statement saying that he will live up to the age of 150 years. In connection to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sarathkumar, in a meeting, said that if his party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi were voted to power and he was made Chief Minister of the state, he would reveal the secret to living for 150 years.

His statement led to a lot of people trolling him as they believed a person of his stature should not resort to such “cheap gimmicks" to gain the support of voters. The actor’s provocative claims have created a frenzy among internet users. While some users laughed at Sarathkumar’s statements, others took them with a pinch of salt since they can’t help but share funny memes doing the rounds.

However, after the unexpected reactions to his statements, Sarathkumar has now cleared the air regarding his speech. Recently, the trailer of Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan’s upcoming film Por Thozhil was unveiled. At the trailer launch of the film, the actor expressed astonishment at his speech becoming viral and people taking it seriously. The actor said that he was only joking and trying to ease the tension of people around him. “Is it even humanly possible to live to an age of 150 years?" he said at the event.

To uphold K Kamaraj’s principles, Sarathkumar established the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) in Tamil Nadu in 2007. He previously served as a Tenkasi constituency MLA. Additionally, he presided over the Nadigar Sangam for three terms in a row from 2006 to 2015.

Coming back to his films, Por Thozhil is about a hardened cop on the trail of a serial killer. Newcomer Vignesh Raja has directed the film and also co-written it along with Alfred Prakash.