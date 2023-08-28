Actor Raghava Lawrence Praises Chandramukhi 2's Cast And Crew At Film’s Event

Chandramukhi 2, headlined by Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It is the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth in the titular role. Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu, is going to hit the big screens on September 19. Its pre-release event was organised on August 27. The entire cast and crew of this film attended this audio launch event. Raghava appreciated Chandramukhi 2’s cast and crew on this occasion. Subaskaran had donated Rs 1 crore to a charitable trust managed by Raghava Lawrence. Raghava said that the film’s producer Allirajah Subaskaran seems like a serious person, but he is like a child at heart and greets everyone with love. Raghava also appreciated the film’s music composer MM Keeravani and said that the veteran composer always has a tension-free approach to his work, which enhances the quality of his music further. Regarding Chandramukhi 2’s director P Vasu, Raghava said, “Our director Vasu Garu has four decades of experience. He has made great films as a director since the time I worked as a side dancer. He made Chandramukhi 2 a grand affair. He is solely responsible for the success of this film."

Raghava Lawrence also extended a vote of thanks to actress Kangana Ranaut. He said that Kangana has a very courageous demeanour and arrived on the film’s sets with her gunmen. Raghava recalled that he was tense before meeting her and became even more anxious after seeing this. He requested the actress to keep her gunmen outside the set and she obliged him. Raghava said that he became friends with her thereafter.

Raghava Lawrence also heaped praises on the differently-abled dancers on this occasion and spoke about their welfare. He said that he would purchase land with the money contributed by Subaskaran for his charity. Raghava, an eminent choreographer as well, said that his students will learn and practise dance in that building. He also requested everyone to donate money to other charities that need money.