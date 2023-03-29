Among many yesteryear actors who have disappeared from the public eye, is popular leading as well as character actor Raj Kiran who appeared in hit films like Karz and Khoon Bhari Maang. However, Raj Kiran’s tragic story is a tad different from other actors who have voluntarily retired from the industry. Raj Kiran disappeared not just from the industry but from the face of the earth as his current whereabouts are unknown even by his own family.

In B. R. Ishara’s 1975 film Kaagaz Ki Nao, which starred Sarika, Raj Kiran made his acting debut. The 1980s saw a big upswing in his career. However, once his career started declining in the 90s, Raj Kiran is believed to have gotten into depression. It affected his mental health so badly that the actor had to be admitted to Byculla Mental Asylum in Mumbai. However, very soon his own family lost track of him and he has been missing for the last 25 years. His daughter Rishika Mahtani shares a birthday post every year in memory of her father.

Several attempts were made by Raj’s co-stars to trace him. Actress Deepti Naval posted about him on Facebook, informing fans that Raj was missing and urging friends to look for him. On a vacation to the United States in 2011, Rishi Kapoor called the missing actor’s brother, Gobind Mahtani, who informed him that the actor was residing in an Atlanta asylum owing to a mental ailment. He resisted providing any further details.

However, Raj Kiran’s daughter Rishika refuted this claim and stated that the family had no clue about where he was for 25 years. She has said that they have been looking for Raj Kiran with help from New York police and private detectives but to no avail.

According to reports, after waiting for Raj Kiran for many years, his wife Roopa Mahtani got married again and now her name is Roopa Mashruwala.

