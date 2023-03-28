Telugu actor Ram Pothineni suffered a career dent after his last movie The Warrior tanked at the box office. The movie also received a poor critical reception. Ram Pothineni is now teaming up with filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for the first time for a visual spectacle. The film is yet to be titled. It is touted to be an out-and-out mass entertainer. Its first look has already been revealed, along with the release date. The poster features Ram in an all-black costume, dragging a buffalo amid what seems like an arena in a festival. His attire oozes swag and style, and it can be speculated that it will be a film full of high-octane action.

The film’s poster reveals the date of release to be October 20 this year, aiming for a Dussehra release. Since the movie’s title has not been locked yet, it is tentatively being called BoyapatiRAPO, combining the names of director Boyapati Srinu and Ram Pothineni.

S Thaman composed the music for the film, which stars Sreeleela as the female protagonist. M Rathnam wrote the dialogue for BoyapatiRAPO, while AS Prakash handled the art direction, and Tammiraju handled the editing. The movie, which Srinivasaa Chitturi produced under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen brand, is slated for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi release.

There are also rumours that a Bollywood actor is being eyed for the role of Ram’s father. Anil Kapoor’s name has come up for the role, but there is no official confirmation yet.

There are lots of expectations from this film, as Boyapati is known to make big-scale masala entertainers which create wonders at the box office. His last directorial venture, Akhanda, starring his frequent collaborator Nandamuri Balakrishna had done very well at the box office and received positive reviews. The movie was released just after theatres reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite most movies suffering from low footfall during that period, Akhanda made a lot of money.

