Kannada actor Ramesh Aravind and filmmaker Akash Srivatsa have teamed up once again for the sequel of their popular mystery thriller, Shivaji Surathkal. The sequel is titled Shivaji Surathkal -The Mysterious Case of Maayavi-4K. The team is leaving no stone unturned to make this sequel an even bigger success than the previous one. On the occasion of Holi, Ramesh shared a string of photos on the social media platform. Each photo had a dash of colour added to it. He also shared the meaning of each colour in the images.

The photos shared on Instagram show Ramesh’s character from the film in different attires and poses. The first frame of the album has the colour red, which indicates “danger and excitement." The next is orange, which he states is “caution and alertness." The following slide is yellow, which he defines as “curiosity and anticipation." The slides are followed by green, blue, indigo and violet. The post is concluded with the poster Shivaji Surathkal 2, wishing his fans a happy Holi.

“Who is Shivaji Suratkal? In a world divided primarily into just Black and White… Shivaji is…" the caption of the post read.

Shivaji Surathkal-The Mysterious Case of Maayavi-4K’s teaser has also grabbed a lot of attention from the cinephiles. The teaser shows Ramesh doing everything possible to investigate a tough case. Since the release of the teaser, viewers are waiting for it with bated breath and they feel Akash is not going to disappoint them.

Despite being called the copy of the popular novel Murder on the Orient Express, Shivaji Surathkal’s first instalment was a success at the box office.

Shivaji Surathkal also features Nassar, Meghana Gaonkar, Radhika Narayan, and Aaradhya in the lead roles. Apart from them Rakesh Maiya, Vinayak Joshi, Raghu Ramanakoppa, Shobharaj, Srinivasa Prabhu, Sumanth Bhat, Srishti Shetty, and Madhura Gowda played pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.

