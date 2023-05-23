Actor Ray Stevenson, Known for Roles in RRR and Thor Films, Dies at 58

Actor Ray Stevenson, known for his roles in “RRR" and the “Thor" films, has passed away at the age of 58, according to his publicist. The cause of his death has not been disclosed at this time, CNN reported.

Born Gregory Raymond Stevenson in Northern Ireland, the actor moved to England during his childhood. The veteran actor recently gained recognition for his portrayal of the villainous character Scott Buxton in the 2022 Oscar-winning film “RRR," which also featured the best original song and became the second highest-grossing film in India in 2022.

An official Twitter handle for RRR posted an emotional tribute for the late actor. “What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT," the tweet read.

Fans were heartbroken to learn about Stevenson’s death and flooded the post with condolence messages. One user wrote, “I fell in love with this man years ago when he played Titus Pullo on Rome. He did a wonderful acting job in #RRR. Such screen presence. I’m truly devastated." Another one said, “Hard to Digest this sudden demise. Currently most happening Actor at the age of 58. He Looked amazing in the Upcoming Star war series #Ashoka. He hospitalized while on Shoot in Italy and died. Will always stay in My Heart as Scot Dora. Condolences to his Family. RIP Sir."

Stevenson had upcoming plans to appear in the Star Wars series “Ahsoka" as Baylan Skoll, scheduled for release in August. He had attended the Star Wars Celebration event in 2023 and expressed his enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the joy of wielding a lightsaber.

This marked Stevenson’s third involvement in a Star Wars-related TV series, having previously voiced the role of Gar Saxon in “Star Wars: Rebels" (2016) and appeared in two episodes of “Star Wars: Clone Wars" (2020).