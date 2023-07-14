Actor Roshann Meka To Play Mohanlal’s Son In His Upcoming Film Vrushabha

Telugu actor Roshann Meka has been roped in to play superstar Mohanlal’s son in the pan-India multilingual film Vrushabha. Roshann has shared this update on his Instagram story recently.

He wrote, “Hey guys, I’m thrilled to be announcing my next film VRUSHABHA. I’m excited to be working with the LEGEND Mohanlal sir, in an action drama between a father and a son directed by Nandakishore Garu. More information coming soon!!!!!!!!!". Roshann also mentioned the names of the other cast and crew members in the story.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/07/screenshot-2023-07-14-121054.png

Advertisement

Initially, there was no clarity about who will essay Mohanlal’s son in this film. Some reports pointed out that Vijay Deverakonda could be roped in for this role. The makers have finally chosen Roshann. Vrushabha marks Roshann’s first collaboration with Mohanlal. Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios to produce Vrushabha. Ektaa’s Instagram post has indicated that this film will go on floors in London from July end and will release on the big screens in 2024. The post also mentioned that this film will be an epic action entertainer that will be high on emotions and VFX. As informed in the post, Vrushabha will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi. Ektaa also informed us about Roshann’s role in Vrushabha’s cast in the Instagram stories section.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/07/screenshot-2023-07-14-121236-1.png

Roshann last played the lead role of Ravipati Vasishta in the film PellisandaD, directed by Gowri Ronanki. Sreedhar Seepana had written this film, starring Tanikella Bharani, Kiriti Dharmaraju and Vennela Kishore. PellisandaD was a box office disappointment. Many of the viewers criticised the film and opined that barring Sreeleela, no one was impressive in their performance. Sreeleela was also nominated for South Indian International Movie Awards due to her acting prowess. She was nominated under the category of best debutant actress. Besides Sreeleela’s acting, the music is one of the plus points in this movie, and numbers like Premante Enti, Bujjulu Bujjulu and Madhura Nagarilo have become great hits.