Actor Santosh Juvekar Reacts To Kushal Badrike’s Post Comparing Cotton Candy With Relationships

Marathi actors Santosh Juvekar and Kushal Badrike have garnered unparalleled love in the films with their vast array of work. Both actors are currently all over the news due to their film Ravrambha which was released on May 26. They dominated the headlines due to a post shared by Kushal on Instagram as well.

Kushal wrote a comparative analysis of cotton candy and its relationships. The Ravrambha actor took a stroll down memory lane and remembered that he used to blow cotton candy in childhood. It would fly away in the air after some time and despite the umpteen attempts, he could not manage to catch it, the actor added.

Kushal wrote that he was unable to do anything and kept staring at the cotton candy until it disappeared. The Marathi actor wrote that some relationships are similar to cotton candy. He is unable to do anything to save them and just watches them helplessly move away from him, he added.

Santosh commented that Kushal will reach the position of Shah Rukh Khan on the professional front soon. He advised Kushal to concentrate on acting and hilariously remarked that his long hair will make things problematic for him to see. Alongside the post, Kushal also attached a photograph of him in a pink shirt and blue jeans.