Actor Saorabh Choughule's Day Out With Mother On Her Birthday

Marathi TV serial Jeev Majha Guntala actor Saorabh Rajnish Choughule recently took his mother sightseeing at the Taj Hotel and the Gateway of India in Mumbai. He shared a post on Instagram and wrote that he tries to make his mother’s birthday special every year by gifting her a mobile phone or taking her out shopping. According to Saorabh, he was shooting for a show in Kolhapur for the last two years and didn’t have enough time to spend with his mother.

The actor added that the shooting for his show is being done in Mumbai. Due to this reason, he decided to stay with his mother and do something special for her. Keeping this in mind, the actor took her on a trip to Taj Hotel without giving any prior information. He also took her to Marine Drive, Mumbai. According to Saorabh, he had never seen his mom so happy and couldn’t think what else he could do for her. Alongside the post, he shared the photos clicked with her mother. Check out the pictures here:

Saorabh’s colleague Akshaya Naik commented that he has penned beautiful words which left her teary-eyed. Others also lauded him for giving such an awesome surprise to his mother. The actor also shared a clip on the occasion of her mother’s birthday. In this clip, fans saw that one of his friends blindfolded her. The actor opened the blindfold when they reached the Taj Hotel. She was pleasantly surprised and hugged the actor.

On the work front, Saorabh Rajnish Choughule currently plays the role of Malhar Khanvilker in the television show Jeev Majha Guntala, directed by Deepak Nalawade. The show revolves around Antara who drives an auto-rickshaw and Malhar, a young entrepreneur who owns a cab company. They both have dosha (problems) in their horoscopes which can only be finished if they get married to each other.